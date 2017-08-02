Humana beats 2Q profit forecasts

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $650 million.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $4.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.49 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $13.53 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.61 billion.
Humana expects full-year earnings to be $11.50 per share.
Humana shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11 percent. The stock has climbed 35 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM
Comments