Sunlight Mountain Resort announces Japanese partnership

A Colorado ski area and resort has announced a partnership with a Japanese ski area.
The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2vukNUL ) Kiroro Ski Resort is the second international partner for Sunlight Mountain Resort, which is outside of Glenwood Springs. They announced the partnership Monday.
Kiroro's vice president of international partnerships Scot Ennis says the company was impressed with "the boldness" of Sunlight's $700 single-day lift ticket promotion, which includes a pair of Meier skis and a pass to Iron Mountain Hot Springs. As part of the partnership, Sunlight season pass holders are eligible for three free ski days at Kiroro.
Sunlight is also partnered with Alp 2500 ski resort in the Pyrenees mountains of northeastern Spain.
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Meier skis.
Comments