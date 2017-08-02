Business

Sunlight Mountain Resort announces Japanese partnership

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 10:31 PM

GLENWOOD SPRING, Colo.

A Colorado ski area and resort has announced a partnership with a Japanese ski area.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2vukNUL ) Kiroro Ski Resort is the second international partner for Sunlight Mountain Resort, which is outside of Glenwood Springs. They announced the partnership Monday.

Kiroro's vice president of international partnerships Scot Ennis says the company was impressed with "the boldness" of Sunlight's $700 single-day lift ticket promotion, which includes a pair of Meier skis and a pass to Iron Mountain Hot Springs. As part of the partnership, Sunlight season pass holders are eligible for three free ski days at Kiroro.

Sunlight is also partnered with Alp 2500 ski resort in the Pyrenees mountains of northeastern Spain.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Meier skis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video