Brazil's president dodges bribery charge, but risks remain

Brazil's President Michel Temer gives a statement at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, after surviving a key congressional vote that could have suspended him over a bribery charge. The bribery allegation, which stunned even Brazilians inured to graft cases, was the latest in a bevy of scandals that has rocked the administration and created deep uncertainty and angst in Latin America’s largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo