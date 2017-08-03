Casino to open in Catskills will offer school for dealers

A casino opening in the Catskills next year will be offering a school for table game dealers.
Resorts World Catskills says it will operate casino dealer schools in Sullivan, Orange and Ulster counties. The casino set to open in March 2018 in the Sullivan County Town of Thompson is expected to hire about 600 people.
It will be about 90 miles northwest of New York City.
The casino will hold information sessions starting next Tuesday about the free courses, which will allow participants to apply for jobs as dealers. The courses will be held in the coming weeks.
Resorts World Catskills is one of four Las Vegas-style casinos approved for upstate New York in the past several years. The other casinos are already open.
