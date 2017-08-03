Iran's top leader pledges to continue missile program

In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, gives his official seal of approval to President Hassan Rouhani as deputy chief of supreme leader's office Vahid Haghanian looks on in an endorsement ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. A portrait of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs at left.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)