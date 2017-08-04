Another hot day scorches Northwest, affecting transit, games

One child bolts as others hold their ground as water begins to spray out at the International Fountain at the Seattle Center during a heat wave Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Seattle. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather that is getting blasted with a Phoenix-like furnace after a coastal weather pattern went into reverse.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Children play in the International Fountain at the Seattle Center during a heat wave, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
A child reacts to water pouring over her as she stands in the International Fountain at the Seattle Center during a heat wave Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Jamie Downey, right, and Joe Feuerborn leap into the Willamette River with the downtown skyline visible across the river in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Children stand in the International Fountain at the Seattle Center during a heat wave Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
People sunbathe and cool off in the Willamette River with the downtown skyline visible in the background in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
A bicyclists heads through downtown past the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Dave Thysell, right, walks around Capitol Lake in Olympia, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, as temperatures were expected to climb to near 100 degrees. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying some cities in the region could top triple digits and break records.
Rachel La Corte
AP Photo
Dave Thysell climbs a switchback under the Washington state Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, as temperatures were expected to climb to near 100 degrees. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying some cities in the region could top triple digits and break records.
Rachel La Corte
AP Photo
Davi Sobotta holds up her hands as she tries out the last, large tabletop fan available at a Home Depot hardware store ahead of an expected heat wave Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area began Tuesday afternoon and continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Davi Sobotta smiles as she picks-up a floor fan from a diminishing supply at a Home Depot hardware store ahead of an expected heat wave Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area began Tuesday afternoon and continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 photo, people embrace the rising temperatures by splashing around in Keller Fountain Park in Portland. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records.
The Oregonian via AP
Sarah Silbiger
In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 photo, residents cooled off splashing in the water at Beaverton City Park in Beaverton, Ore. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records.
The Oregonian via AP
Stephanie Yao Long
The evening sun shines through a U.S. flag flying in the wind against a sky made hazy with smoke from wildfires, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Tacoma, Wash. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon Wednesday and said the highs in Seattle on Thursday could hit 95
35 Celsius) while Portland could reach 105
The evening sun shines through a U.S. flag flying in the wind against a sky made hazy with smoke from wildfires, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Tacoma, Wash. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon Wednesday and said the highs in Seattle on Thursday could hit 95
35 Celsius) while Portland could reach 105
Zachary Hoyt, of Roseburg, Ore., paddles down the North Umpqua River near Hestness Park in Roseburg on Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
The News-Review via AP
Michael Sullivan
Robert Nelson, 59, soaks in the EWEB fountain along the banks of the Willamette River in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, as temperatures climb into triple digits.
The Register-Guard via AP
Brian Davies
Floaters try to escape the heat on the Willamette River near Alton Baker Park in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, where temperatures climbed past 100 degrees for the second straight day.
The Register-Guard via AP
Brian Davies
Smoke from fires in central Oregon hang over Eugene, Ore. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. The air quality for the southern Willamette Valley drifted into the unhealthy range and combined with triple-digit temperatures, made it difficult for people outdoors.
The Register-Guard via AP
Brian Davies
Kye Brown, the chef for Kyes Cuisines, grills chicken outside in order to avoid heating up his food truck more than necessary at Beehive Station Food Truck Pod in Salem on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees on Wednesday.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
Stepbrothers Desmond Peterson, left, 8, and Ellis Engel, 10, both of Anchorage, Alaska, play at the splash pad fountain at Riverfront Park in Salem, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
Skyler Jennings shares a taste of her shaved ice with her brother, Preston, at Tropical Sno, a seasonal spot in Vancouver, Wash., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
The Columbian via AP
Alisha Jucevic
Families eat shaved ice at Tropical Sno, a seasonal spot in Vancouver, Wash., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
The Columbian via AP
Alisha Jucevic
Children play at the splash pad fountain at Riverfront Park in Salem on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees on Wednesday.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
Ellie Lepley of Michigan, foreground right, stretches out on a rock at Dougan Falls while joining a handful of swimmers in Skamania County, Wash., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
The Columbian via AP
Amanda Cowan
Angela Trinh of Portland, Ore., takes a seat while cooling off in Dougan Falls with other visitors in Skamania County, Wash., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
The Columbian via AP
Amanda Cowan
John Roussos stretches out at Dougan Falls in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Roussos said this was his second trip to the area in Skamania County and appreciated a chance to escape the hot weather. Forecasts for triple-digit heat have caused a minor panic across the Pacific Northwest, a region famous for cool weather where many people do not have air conditioning to help them endure the rare furnace-like blast.
The Columbian via AP
Amanda Cowan
In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, photo, the sun is obscured by smoke from forest fires in Eastern Washington and British Columbia as seen from Chuckanut Drive in Skagit County near Blanchard, Wash.
Skagit Valley Herald via AP
Scott Terrell
People cool off in the Willamette River with the downtown skyline visible in the background in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Scorching temperatures are predicted for the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying Seattle and Portland could top triple digits and break records.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
The sun is reflected in the sunglasses of Sam Dahle after he takes a cooling plunge in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before starting his job as a bartender in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon Thursday.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Braden Dashney tries to coax his reluctant service dog, Fonzie, into the rolling waters of Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon Thursday.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Violet Dashney runs through the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon Thursday.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Langstrom Kalstrom, left, and Violet Dashney run through the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for western Washington and Oregon Thursday.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Jeremy McCoy, who said he is homeless, offers water to Love, his puppy, at a station outside the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle that was giving out free ice water, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Residents of the Pacific Northwest endured another scorching day Thursday as during one of the most prolonged heatwaves in years.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Mike Cook, who said he had spent most of the day walking outside, wipes his brow as he pauses after drinking free ice water being given away outside the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. People in the Pacific Northwest endured another scorching day Thursday as during one of the most prolonged heatwaves in years. Cook said he lives in transitional housing at the mission.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Despite near-record high temperatures, Vince Ho wears a full-body Spiderman suit as he checks his phone while walking around Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Ho, who said he was on the way to pick up his paycheck, said the suit was ventilated and he enjoyed wearing it while walking around Seattle. Residents of the Pacific Northwest endured another scorching day Thursday as during one of the most prolonged heatwaves in years.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Cyclists peddle in view of downtown Seattle, cloaked in a haze of smoke from fires raging in British Columbia that swept down into the Puget Sound region, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures in the 90's.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Debbie Mamallo adjusts a small umbrella over her granddaughter Samantha Petersen, 5, as they set-up for a morning at the beach Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures in the 90's.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
People float on inflatable beach toys in Lake Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures in the 90's.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
A pair of women are hidden under a large beach umbrella as they try to assemble it Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures in the 90's.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Kayakers paddle in view of downtown Seattle, cloaked in a haze of smoke from fires raging in British Columbia that swept down into the Puget Sound region, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures in the 90's.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Sam Grimes reaches for a ball in front of his friend William Kraynek as they play in Lake Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures in the 90's.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Comments