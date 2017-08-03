Business

In a shift, Qatar to offer permanent residency to some

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 6:11 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Qatar's Cabinet has approved a draft law making permanent residency available to some non-citizens, marking a partial shift from its reliance on its longstanding visa-sponsorship system.

The energy-rich Gulf nation said in a statement sent Thursday that the residency permits could be granted to children of Qatari women married to foreigners, people who "offered valuable services to the country" and those with special skills. As in many Arab countries, a Qatari child's citizenship is granted based on the father's nationality.

The residency permit gives holders similar rights as Qataris in terms of property ownership and access to generous education and health care services.

Qatar's native population is far surpassed by foreigners holding fixed-term residency permits typically tied to a sponsoring employer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video