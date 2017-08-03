Business

Hyatt Hotels beats 2Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 7:52 AM

CHICAGO

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $87 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Hyatt Hotels shares have climbed roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on H at https://www.zacks.com/ap/H

