South Carolina holds sales tax holiday weekend

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 3:26 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's annual sales tax holiday weekend is here.

From Friday until Sunday, shoppers won't have to pay the 6 percent state sales tax on school supplies, computers, most clothing and book bags.

The exact list of items that are included in the holiday and the ones that aren't is complex and can be found on the Department of Revenue's website.

The agency says shoppers save at least $2 million in sales tax in an average year.

South Carolina has held a sales tax holiday during the first weekend in August since 2000.

