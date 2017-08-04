Business

Lowe's to lay off delivery workers across the country

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:48 AM

MOORESVILLE, N.C.

The North Carolina-based Lowe's has announced a further reduction in jobs.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the home-improvement retailer confirmed Thursday that it will lay off an undisclosed number of delivery workers across the country, as the company shifts to third-party delivery.

The company said in an email that it had been using a combination of delivery services at the affected stores, which are in markets where increased delivery demand exceeds current capacity. Those markets have not been identified.

Two North Carolina stores will be affected.

Earlier this summer, Lowe's laid off around 125 corporate tech workers, mostly at its Mooresville headquarters.

Lowe's also eliminated 96 corporate tech jobs in October, then cut 2,400 full-time, mostly store-level jobs. In February, it followed with at least 500 corporate layoffs.

