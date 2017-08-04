Former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli, left, walks out of federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in New York. Jurors were on their fourth day of deliberations Thursday at the securities fraud trial of the former pharmaceutical company CEO.
Business

Jury deliberates for 5th day at Martin Shkreli's fraud trial

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:52 AM

NEW YORK

Jurors are deliberating for a fifth day at the federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee).

They got the case Monday and were still grappling with it Friday in New York City.

Prosecutors say Shkreli looted his drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defense says investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The former biotech CEO, nicknamed "Pharma Bro," is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison but likely would receive far less time under sentencing guidelines.

