Furloughs approved for 1st time in Puerto Rico's history

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:52 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's crisis-wracked finances is imposing furloughs for the first time in the U.S. territory's history.

Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko said Friday that furloughs of up to two days a month would start Sept. 1 and apply to all public employees except police. She said they will continue until end of fiscal year 2018.

She said Puerto Rico has not achieved $218 million in savings as part of an overall $880 million in savings required by the board.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello did not immediately return a message for comment. He said Thursday he would go to court over furloughs that he said would affect 138,000 employees and lead to a $600 million negative economic impact in the next two years.

