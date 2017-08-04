Business

RLH Corp. moving HQ from Spokane to Denver

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:52 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

A hotel company that includes Red Lion Hotels has moved its corporate headquarters from Spokane to Denver.

A shortage of hotel rooms for people visiting the city during the 1974 World's Fair became the genesis for RLH Corp.

But after 43 years in Spokane, the company says it is moving its executive offices to Denver because of better airline connections to reach customers.

The Spokesman-Review says RLH Corp. franchises hotels in the U.S. and Canada under the Red Lion brand.

President Greg T. Mount says the move will have a minimal effect on Spokane, where Red Lion Hotels will retain a regional office.

