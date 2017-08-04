US court upends murder conviction of Blackwater contractor

FILE - In this June 11, 2014 file photo, former Blackwater Worldwide guard Nicholas Slatten leaves federal court in Washington. A federal appeals court on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, overturned the first-degree murder conviction of a Slatten, ordering a new trial for the man prosecutors say fired the first shots in the 2007 slayings of 14 Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo