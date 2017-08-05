University students to design custom home for Eugene woman

In this Tuesday, July 17, 2017 photo, University of Oregon students Paige Portwood and Samantha Freson meet Alice Gentry for the first time on at Opportunity Village in Eugene, Ore. Portwood and Freson are helping to build Gentry's new tiny home in the Emerald Village that is currently under construction at the corner of N Polk St. and Railroad Blvd in Eugene, Ore. The Register-Guard via AP Rhianna Gelhart