Louisiana billboard company buys Philadelphia company

A Louisiana billboard company says it has bought one based in Philadelphia.
Lamar Advertising Co ., of Baton Rouge, says it paid an undisclosed amount of cash for Steen Outdoor Advertising .
Lamar said in a news release Friday that the purchase adds more than 460 billboard faces, 23 of them digital, to its inventory.
It says Steen is the largest independent provider of outdoor advertising in the Philadelphia region and one of the nation's oldest out-of-home advertising companies, with roots in 1932.
Lamar was founded in 1902. It describes itself as one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, with 300,000 displays nationwide and in Canada and Puerto Rico, including interstate logo, transit advertising and nearly 150,000 billboards. Spokesman Buster Kantrow says 2,600 billboards are digital and 145,000 are static.
