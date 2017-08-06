The Latest: Tillerson skips gala attended by NKorean envoy

ASEAN Foreign Ministers take part in a meeting of the 50th Association of Southeast Asia Nations ASEAN) Regional Forum in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Alarm over North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants will grab the spotlight in an annual gathering of Southeast Asia's top diplomats with their Asian and Western counterparts.