Disagreements over sea feud, N. Korea delay ASEAN communique

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, fourth left, applauds with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers and their representatives as they take part in the ASEAN-Canada ministerial meeting of the 50th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting and its dialogue partners. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south Manila, Philippines. The Philippines is the chair of the meeting which is represented by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo, center. Bullit Marquez, POOL AP Photo