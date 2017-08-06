NYC mayor pushes for tax on the 1 percent to fund subway fix

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, a subway train approaches the platform at Brooklyn's Smith Street above-ground subway station, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to tax the wealthiest 1 percent of New Yorkers to fund repairs and improvements to the beleaguered subway system. The proposal comes as the mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo continue to squabble over who is responsible for paying for repairs to the nation's largest system. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo