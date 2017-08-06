Business

Turnpike lanes reopening early in Boston amid bridge work

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 10:34 PM

BOSTON

The Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston is scheduled to return to its normal configuration of four lanes of traffic in each direction by 5 a.m. Monday following work to replace a bridge.

The state Department of Transportation says the reopening of the lanes amid the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project is three weeks faster than anticipated.

It says the schedule for completing the remaining construction work is unchanged. It says some travel disruptions elsewhere are expected through Aug. 14.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Sunday she appreciates the traveling public's "support and patience."

MBTA Worcester/Framingham commuter rail and Amtrak also will resume normal service Monday.

I-90 had been reduced to three lanes in each direction July 7. It was reduced to two or one lane beginning July 28.

Crews had been scheduled to return it to four lanes Aug. 28.

