Iran signs its biggest-ever car deal with France's Renault

Chief Competitive Officer of Groupe Renault Thierry Bolloré, seated left, Chairman of Industrial Development and Renovation Oraganization of Iran, IDRO, Mansour Moazami, center, and Negin Group CEO Kourosh Morshed Solouk sign documents for a deal in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Iran signed the country's biggest-ever car deal with French multinational automobile manufacturer Groupe Renault on Monday to produce 150,000 cars, beginning in 2018. Vahid Salemi AP Photo