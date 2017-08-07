Business

No one seriously hurt as Amtrak train slices car in two

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 6:16 AM

HARDEEVILLE, S.C.

Authorities in South Carolina say a beginning driver and her passenger got out just in time after she got stuck trying to turn around at a railroad crossing.

An Amtrak train carrying 400 passengers sliced the car in two and the wreckage caught fire as it was dragged down the tracks early Sunday morning.

No one was seriously injured, although one train passenger was hospitalized with an asthma attack.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that the driver is in her twenties and faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and violating a beginner's permit.

According to a statement from the City of Hardeeville, damage to the train will cost $100,000 to fix. The passenger in the car does not face charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video