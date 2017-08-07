Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 6 cents

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 6:18 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 9 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.32 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.46 in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 1 cent from a week ago to $2.44 per gallon. It's the second consecutive week of declines for Detroit-area prices.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video