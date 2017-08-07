San Francisco street sells for $90K. Neighbors aren't happy

A construction workers stands in front of a gate leading into the Presidio Terrace neighborhood Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in San Francisco. Thanks to a city auction stemming from an unpaid tax bill, a Bay Area real state investor bought the street in the neighborhood and now owns the sidewalks, the street itself and other areas of "common ground" in the private development that, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, has been managed by the homeowners association since at least 1905. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo