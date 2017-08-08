Business

Ralph Lauren swings to 1Q profit, beats Wall Street's view

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 9:23 AM

NEW YORK

Ralph Lauren swung to a profit in its fiscal first quarter as the prior-year period was weighed down by a hefty charge.

Shares climbed more than 4 percent before the market open on Tuesday.

The results of Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. gave a lift to the luxury retail sector, with shares of companies like Coach Inc. and Tiffany Inc. rising in premarket trading.

For the period ended July 1, Ralph Lauren Corp. earned $59.5 million, or 72 cents per share. A year earlier the New York-based clothing company lost $22.3 million, or 27 cents per share. The year-ago period was hurt by restructuring-related inventory charges of $54 million. Restructuring charges for the current period were $700,000.

Stripping out restructuring costs, earnings for the current period were $1.11 per share. That easily topped the 96 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue dropped to $1.35 billion from $1.55 billion, impacted in part by lower consumer demand and the company's decision to reduce shipments and decrease promotions.

Ralph Lauren still anticipates fiscal 2018 revenue will fall 8 percent to 9 percent. For the second quarter, it predicts revenue will decline 9 percent to 10 percent.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UM tight end Chris Herndon

UM tight end Chris Herndon 2:09

UM tight end Chris Herndon
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles
Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter 4:23

Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter

View More Video