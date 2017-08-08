Life-saving drones used to rescue swimmers off French coast

Lifeguard Geoffrey Leventec pilots a rescue drone from the beach of Biscarrosse, southwestern France, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A cutting-edge lifesaving initiative is taking flight again this summer off France's popular Atlantic beach destinations: the rescue drone. Following a successful launch in 2016, three airborne life-saver drones are being operated in the southwestern Nouvelle-Aquitaine region spots until September to come to the aid of swimmers struggling in choppy water. Bob Edme AP Photo