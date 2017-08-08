US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2014, file photo, vehicles negotiate heavily flooded streets as rain falls in Miami Beach, Fla. Certain neighborhoods regularly experience flooding during heavy rains and extreme high tides. Directly contradicting President Donald Trump, a draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the negative impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of heat waves and other extreme weather events over the last four decades. The assessment said global temperatures will continue to rise without steep reductions in burning fossil fuels, with increasingly negative impacts. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo