Keystone XL foes question proposed route through Nebraska

An unidentified child wears a Superman shirt in front of members of native American tribes who were holding a prayer during a rally outside the building where the Nebraska Public Service Commission was holding a hearing on the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline, in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is on Day 2 of a five-day public hearing to decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline which would transport oil from tar sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska. Nati Harnik AP Photo