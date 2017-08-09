Business

Orlando International Airport tops 43 million passengers

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 2:54 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Orlando International Airport has seen its highest number of passengers passing through it, just as it is planning a major expansion.

Airport officials said Tuesday that more than 43 million passengers had passed through the Orlando International Airport in the 12 months ending in June.

In that month alone, passenger traffic increased by 12 percent. Airport officials say that can be attributed to Air Berlin's first full month at the airport.

Airport officials also announced this week that nonstop service from Orlando to Amsterdam will start next year. Delta will be making daily flights starting in March.

The airport currently has plans to build a new terminal complex that will be completed in 2020.

