Business

Alaska halts southeast commercial, sport king salmon fishing

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:24 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska

Alaska officials are shutting down commercial and salt-water sport chinook salmon fishing throughout Southeast Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game stated "extreme management measures" are needed to protect the fish, commonly referred to as king salmon.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wHA7Kc ) the stoppage begins on Thursday and will last at least through September 30.

Officials have been keeping a close eye on king salmon originating from Southeast Alaska, Northern British Columbia, the Fraser River of British Columbia and the coast of Washington state.

Fish and Game Deputy Commissioner Charles Swanton says researchers and anglers aren't missing the fish, "the fish just aren't there."

In-season fish data from state, federal and Canada agencies suggest the deficient king salmon numbers could continue through 2018 or later.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video