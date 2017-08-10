New hope for endangered eels, Japanese summer delicacy

In this Aug. 2, 2017 photo, unajyu is served at Hashimoto, a Michelin one-star unagi restaurant in Tokyo. Known as "unajyu," the grilled "kabayaki" eel delicacy served on hot steaming rice in a neat lacquer box is what many Japanese people indulge in during the summer to celebrate the Day of the Ox. The endangered Japanese summer delicacy may get a new lease on life with commercial farming. Sherry Zheng AP Photo