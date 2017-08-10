Business

Toshiba gets auditors' signoff, perhaps avoiding delisting

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:26 AM

TOKYO

Toshiba Corp. has received a signoff from auditors on its earnings, although it came with some conditions, meaning the embattled Japanese electronics and nuclear company will likely avert delisting.

Tokyo-based Toshiba said Thursday it got approval of its last fiscal year's earnings from PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata.

The approval had not come on schedule because of concerns about Toshiba's money-losing nuclear business in the U.S.

Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric Co., filed for bankruptcy protection in March.

Toshiba is still mired in legal wrangling with joint venture partner Western Digital of the U.S., which is opposing Toshiba's attempt to sell its computer memory chip business to gain the cash it needs to survive.

Thursday was the deadline for the auditors' approval. Other details on the approval's conditions were not immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video