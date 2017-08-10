Business

Uber expands food delivery services to South Korea

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 3:19 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Ride-hailing company Uber is expanding its food delivery service to South Korea.

The San Francisco-based company's Thursday launch of UberEats in Seoul comes as it continues its talks with local authorities to resume its flagship ride-hailing service.

Before UberEats, Uber's presence in South Korea was almost non-existence. It withdrew its flagship UberX ride-hailing service in 2015, facing protests from local taxi drivers and the Seoul city government. In April, a court fined Uber $8,756 for violating a transport law.

With popular local startups offering various food delivery services already, the U.S. company will likely face an uphill battle to lure food delivery customers in the country, analysts said.

