Worker says suburban Atlanta official sexually harassed her

A commissioner in a suburban Atlanta county is being accused of sexual harassment by one of his employees.
Ashlee Wright, who is the district director for DeKalb County Commissioner Greg Adams, is demanding the county pay her $750,000 to resolve her claims outside of court.
Local media report that Adams, a pastor and former police officer, denies making inappropriate comments to Wright or mistreating her. He calls claims "unfounded," saying he treats employees respectfully and professionally.
Wright says she has audio recordings and text messages to prove Adams harassed her. They include a text from Adams at 3:29 a.m. during an out-of-town conference that Wright construed as an attempted sexual liaison.
Wright's lawyer, Bruce Morris, calls Adams' actions "extreme direct sexual harassment" in a letter sent to the county.
Comments