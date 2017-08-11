US company offers to take financial risk of new MH370 search

FILE - In this July 29, 2016, file photo, a woman cries while demonstrating with relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. U.S. seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity said on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, it had offered to take the financial risk of a renewed search for the missing Malaysian airliner, as victims' families urged the Malaysian government to agree to a private-sector hunt for Flight 370's wreckage. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo