Downward dog meet jumping goat: Goats invade yoga classes

August 11, 2017 1:11 AM

BURLINGTON, Wis.

Downward dog meets jumping goat.

Yoga classes are popping up across the nation that include the playful goats.

At a recent class at Oak Hollow Acres farm in Burlington, Wisconsin, Bear Foot Yoga Healing instructor Megan MacCarthy advised participants to worry less about testing their physical ability and more about sharing their hearts.

She also told them to take their child's pose: "We'll call it kid pose maybe, right?"

One of the farm's owners, Abigail Lippmann, says they've had 20 to 45 people come for each session, which includes 15 goats, since they started in June.

In Massachusetts, Sage Meadow Farm provides goats to Valley Hot Yoga in Easthampton. Farm co-owner Stan McCoy says 2,000 people tried to buy tickets for recent classes, selling out in four seconds.

