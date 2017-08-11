Population growth turning Mesquite into 'Little Vegas'

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, Jimmie Hughes, right, the first mayor of Mesquite, sits in the local Jack in the Box with his friend, Tuffy Ruth, in Mesquite, Nev.. Hughes, Ruth and several other elderly men gather for lunch almost daily. Between 2011 and 2016, the town that housed 800 at its 1983 incorporation grew nearly 15 percent, from about 15,200 to 17,900, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau numbers. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Patrick Connolly