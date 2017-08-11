An array of different kinds of school voucher programs

In this photo taken Aug. 8, 2017, Megan Mitchum decorates the outside of a classroom in preparation for the start of the school year at the Mountain View Christian Schools in Las Vegas. More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to non-profits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them. But the programs are raising questions about transparency and accountability at a time when supporters are urging that it be expanded into a federal program. John Locher AP Photo