FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump raised the possibility Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that McConnell should step down if he can't muscle health care and other legislation through the Senate, taking an extraordinary swipe at the man with the most power to steer the White House agenda through the chamber.
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump raised the possibility Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that McConnell should step down if he can't muscle health care and other legislation through the Senate, taking an extraordinary swipe at the man with the most power to steer the White House agenda through the chamber. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump raised the possibility Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 that McConnell should step down if he can't muscle health care and other legislation through the Senate, taking an extraordinary swipe at the man with the most power to steer the White House agenda through the chamber. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

Business

Trump-McConnell feud does little to jumpstart stalled agenda

By JULIE BYKOWICZ and ERICA WERNER Associated Press

August 11, 2017 4:35 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is suggesting that his top Senate partner might need to step aside if the Republicans don't begin passing his agenda items.

Trump is calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's failure to pass an "Obamacare" repeal last month "a disgrace." He says if lawmakers don't move on health care, plus advance a tax and infrastructure plan, he will weigh in about whether McConnell should remain leader.

The president made the comments Thursday while on what he calls a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump has been angry at McConnell since the leader said earlier this week that Trump is new to Washington and has "excessive expectations" about how legislating works.

McConnell's office hasn't responded to Trump's latest criticism.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video