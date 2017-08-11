Business

Lithuanian court OKs extradition in US phishing case

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 4:58 AM

VILNIUS, Lithuania

A Lithuanian court says a businessman suspected of tricking more than $100 million out of Google and Facebook in an elaborate cybercrime case should be extradited to the United States.

The Lithuanian Court of Appeal in Vilnius ruled that Evaldas Rimasauskas must be handed over to the U.S. where he will be tried for wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He allegedly posed as one of the companies' suppliers, an Asian computer hardware manufacturer, and persuaded them to accept fraudulent invoices. Google earlier said it detected the fraud and promptly alerted the authorities.

Rimasauskas has denied the charges. If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

Friday's decision is final. A date for the handover will be announced later this month.

.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video