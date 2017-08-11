UK opponents of Brexit mull new centrist political party

FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 21, 2016, British Secretary of State for the Department of Exiting the European Union David Davis, right, and former chief of staff to the Brexit Secretary James Chapman, during an event in Glasgow, Scotland. Opponents of Britain's departure from the European Union are floating the idea of setting up a new anti-Brexit political party Friday Aug. 11, 2017, with James Chapman leading the call for a new political direction. PA FILE via AP Jane Barlow