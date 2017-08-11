FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 21, 2016, British Secretary of State for the Department of Exiting the European Union David Davis, right, and former chief of staff to the Brexit Secretary James Chapman, during an event in Glasgow, Scotland. Opponents of Britain's departure from the European Union are floating the idea of setting up a new anti-Brexit political party Friday Aug. 11, 2017, with James Chapman leading the call for a new political direction.
FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 21, 2016, British Secretary of State for the Department of Exiting the European Union David Davis, right, and former chief of staff to the Brexit Secretary James Chapman, during an event in Glasgow, Scotland. Opponents of Britain's departure from the European Union are floating the idea of setting up a new anti-Brexit political party Friday Aug. 11, 2017, with James Chapman leading the call for a new political direction. PA FILE via AP Jane Barlow
FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 21, 2016, British Secretary of State for the Department of Exiting the European Union David Davis, right, and former chief of staff to the Brexit Secretary James Chapman, during an event in Glasgow, Scotland. Opponents of Britain's departure from the European Union are floating the idea of setting up a new anti-Brexit political party Friday Aug. 11, 2017, with James Chapman leading the call for a new political direction. PA FILE via AP Jane Barlow

Business

UK opponents of Brexit mull new centrist political party

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

August 11, 2017 9:20 AM

LONDON

Opponents of Britain's departure from the European Union are floating the idea of setting up a new anti-Brexit political party.

James Chapman, a former top aide to Brexit Secretary David Davis, has become an outspoken critic of Britain's looming departure from the 28-nation bloc.

He is calling for a new centrist political party because both the governing Conservatives and main opposition Labour parties say they will go through with the decision to leave.

Chapman said Friday "there is an enormous gap in the center now of British politics" that could be filled by an anti-Brexit force. He said that two members of Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet have contacted him to express support.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has also called for pro-EU politicians from all parties to unite.

Chapman, a former journalist who was chief of staff to Davis until June, tweeted this week that "Brexit is a catastrophe" and called on "sensible" lawmakers to reverse it.

He has suggested the new party should be called the Democrats. But many politicians say Britons democratically voted to leave the bloc and it would be wrong to override the decision.

Britain is currently negotiating its divorce from the EU and is due to leave in March 2019.

Progress has been slow on settling the big early issues, including the status of EU nationals living in the U.K. and the size of the bill Britain must pay to settle its commitments to the bloc.

Meanwhile, U.K. economic growth is faltering amid uncertainty about what the country's future trading relationship with the EU will be.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video