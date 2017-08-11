FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, file photo, shoppers walk into a J.C. Penney department store in Hialeah, Fla. On Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company reports earnings.
Business

JC Penney reports 2Q loss

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:47 AM

PLANO, Texas

J.C. Penney is reporting a loss of $62 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Plano, Texas, company had a loss of 20 cents per share.

Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share, which is 3 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The department store posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.

J.C. Penney Co. expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 to 65 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP

