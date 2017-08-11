Business

Spencer councilwoman wants to run against congressman, King

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 8:01 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa

A Spencer councilwoman wants to run against U.S. Rep. Steve King in Iowa's 4th District.

Leann Jacobsen announced her intention Thursday to join the Democratic race. Former baseball player J.D. Scholten announced his candidacy in last month.

Jacobsen says in a news release that she wants to help turn around things in the northwest Iowa district, where she says "the qualities that have made living there so attractive — great schools, good jobs, bright futures — are beginning to slip away."

She says her priorities if elected would be to create jobs and improve rural communities so young people are more inclined to stay rather than seek opportunities elsewhere. Jacobsen co-owns three Spencer businesses.

The Republican King was first elected to Congress in 2002.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video