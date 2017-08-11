Farm on grounds of State Fair of Texas helps feed homeless

In this June 16, 2017 photo, Barron Horton, landscape supervisor of Big Tex Urban Farms, holds a root of kennebec potatoes during a harvesting for donation at the farm inside Fair Park in Dallas, June 16, 2017. Horton and Drew Demler take about an hour to harvest potatoes from four raised wooden containers on one side of the farm. There are more than 500 other planting beds around them, full of vegetables in various stages of promise — peppers, black-eyed peas, okra, squash, zucchini. The Dallas Morning News via AP Ben Torres