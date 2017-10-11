Business

Reich Brothers buying former Oscar Mayer property

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 8:01 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A company that buys shuttered plants and sells their assets has plans to acquire the former Oscar Mayer headquarters in Madison.

Reich Brothers Holdings expects to close on the deal at the end of October. CEO Adam Reich tells the Wisconsin State Journal the company hopes to bring manufacturing back to the plant which was home to Oscar Mayer since 1919 and once employed 4,000. Production ended in June.

Reich says the industrial vacancy rate in Madison and Wisconsin is relatively low, so space is needed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reich says some facilities on the 72-acre site may have to be demolished and some areas will need an industrial cleanup.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video