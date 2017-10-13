New $6M Burns car dealership in York could kick off city’s ‘big boom,’ owner says

A new $6 million Burns Ford car dealership is exptected open next August in York, employing around 45 people.
Burns Ford of York broke ground Friday morning for the new dealership, near the Moss Justice Center at the corner of S.C. 5, S.C. 161 and Alexander Love Highway.
Co-owner James Burns said the 20,000-square-foot dealership should take about nine months to build. He said it could be open by August 2018.
The Burns family also owns Burns Chevrolet on Cherry Road in Rock Hill and Burns Ford on Charlotte Highway in Lancaster.
“We see York as the next big boom,” said Burns. “With Lake Wylie building out, and Newport pretty much built out, we feel like York is going to explode around here. It has a nice, small-town charm.”
The existing Burns Ford of York dealership is located at 60 N. Congress St. and employs 12 workers.
James Burns said the new development will employ around 45 people, with a full 16-bay service department.
Burns said his dealership has worked with the city of York to annex the property so the business could pay city taxes and receive water and sewer access.
Burns said construction will soon begin on the site.
There will not be a body shop at the new dealership, he said, but those in need of such services will be referred to the Cherry Road body shop.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
