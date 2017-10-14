Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades waves during a gathering for supporters in which he outlined the achievements of his first term in office at the "Filoxenia" conference center in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Anastasiades has declared a bid for a second five-year term which he says will be his last.
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades waves during a gathering for supporters in which he outlined the achievements of his first term in office at the "Filoxenia" conference center in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Anastasiades has declared a bid for a second five-year term which he says will be his last. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades waves during a gathering for supporters in which he outlined the achievements of his first term in office at the "Filoxenia" conference center in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Anastasiades has declared a bid for a second five-year term which he says will be his last. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

Business

Cyprus president, 71, declares bid for second 5-year term

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 6:15 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has declared his bid for a second five-year term — and promises it will be his last.

The 71-year old Anastasiades threw his hat into the ring Saturday during a gathering for supporters where he outlined the achievements of his first term. That included bringing the economy of the divided Mediterranean island back on a growth trajectory after a 2013 economic crisis that brought Cyprus to the brink of bankruptcy.

Anastasiades pledged to renew efforts to reunify the ethnically divided island after peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots collapsed in July.

His challengers include Nicholas Papadopoulos from the center-right DIKO party, former foreign minister Giorgos Lillikas and Stavros Malas, who is backed by the communist-rooted AKEL party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video