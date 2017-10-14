Business

Motorists continue to see lower gas prices in New Jersey

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:07 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.48. That's down 6 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.02 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

This marks the fifth straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was also $2.48, down 3 cents from last week. That's higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.25.

Analysts say gas prices will likely keep dropping as demand continues to fall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video