Business

Arrest at LaGuardia Airport temporarily disrupts travel

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:43 AM

NEW YORK

A passenger has been arrested at LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a worker at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

The police action early Saturday shut down the ticketing area of the airport's main terminal temporarily and forced a partial evacuation.

The New York Police Department's bomb squad responded to the scene and checked a bag but no explosives were found. The identity of the man was not immediately released.

A spokesman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the threat was made by a passenger at about 7:15 a.m. in Terminal B. Joe Pentangelo says the airport was functioning normally by 9:30 a.m. Port Authority police interviewed the man and charges were pending.

The Port Authority operates New York's three major airports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video