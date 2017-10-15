Lincoln to preserve wood from historic trees

2:56 It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing Pause

2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

0:52 York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships

5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates